The winter is the perfect time to curl up with a good book.

Here’s an update on a few of your favorite local authors.

Vicki Easterly is revising her second children’s book, "Gerald, The Big-Hearted Gackoo." Gerald is a creature from the mythical land of Oosh, but because he is different he had no friends. However, because of his differences, he is the only one who can save the other gackoos from a terrible disaster. Easterly will be submitting the book for publication in the next few weeks.

'Along a Storied Trail'

Saddle up to ride along with a packhorse librarian during the Great Depression in the Kentucky Appalachian Mountains in Ann H. Gabhart’s latest, "Along a Storied Trail." Available at most internet booksellers and at the Tastefully Delicious store in Lawrenceburg. For more information, visit www.annhgabhart.com 

Virginia Smith’s recently released, "Guilty Secrets," brings her total of published books to 45. She’s just signed to write five more mysteries for Annie’s Publishing book clubs. Three will take place in an Irish tea room, while two will be set in a rural farming community in America. For more about this busy writer, go to www.VirginiaSmith.org

Debra Ison’s fifth novel, "The Confession," has just been accepted by the British publishing house Olympia. Ison’s novel revolves around a dentist who manages to get himself into a real pickle. 

Don Coffey’s latest release, "Renewal: Old Stories, A Godly Algorithm, and Choices for the Earth Today," is available at Poor Richard’s Books and from the author.

A serious exploration of the unity of science and spirituality, "Renewal" offers perspectives that render the contentious religion-versus-science debate irrelevant. 

Chris Helvey’s new novel, "Looking at Kansas," is scheduled for a March 1 release from Wings ePress (paperback and ebook editions) and will be available on Amazon. Helvey's novel focuses on a Missouri sheriff battling a fentanyl epidemic in his county while simultaneously dealing with a series of crises in his own life.

 

