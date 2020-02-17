Railroad

Local railroad expert Charles Bogart will discuss “Louisville, Cincinnati & Lexington Railroad: A Pawn in the Great Railroad Game” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Paul Sawyier Public Library.

At both Cincinnati and Lexington, the LCL connected with railroads that touched Atlantic Ocean ports. In the 1880s, both the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway and the Louisville & Nashville Railroad sought ownership of the LCL. At stake was control of Kentucky’s rail transportation highway.

No registration necessary. For more information, contact Diane at 352-2665 ext.108 or diane@pspl.org.

The library is located at 319 Wapping St.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription