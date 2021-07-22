Bellarmine University has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Bellarmine's dean's list recognizes students who receive a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
 
Local students named to the list were: Millie Peavler, sophomore, elementary education, Franklin County High School; Grace Perkins, senior, E
elementary education, Franklin County High School; Andrew Schultz, junior, sports administration, Western Hills High School; Tamia Stallard, senior, criminal justice studies, Western Hills High School; and Meridith Travis, senior, psychology, Franklin County High School.
 
Bellarmine University is an independent Catholic university in Louisville. For more information, visit http://www.bellarmine.edu.
 

