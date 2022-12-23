Anna Lodmell.jpg

Almost 500 outstanding leaders from 54 high schools in Central Kentucky are being recognized in this year’s “Youth Salute.” The 42nd Annual Awards Ceremony was held in their honor on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Frederick Douglass High School.

A top Youth Leader was named for each high school, as well as “Youth Leaders of the Year.” Scholarships and other awards totaling $82,000 were presented to recipients. Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Georgetown College and Transylvania University each provided $20,000 in scholarships.

The Frankfort Christian Academy Youth Salute award recipients 2022

Frankfort High School Youth Salute award recipients 2022

Franklin County High School Youth Salute award recipients 2022