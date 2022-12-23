Almost 500 outstanding leaders from 54 high schools in Central Kentucky are being recognized in this year’s “Youth Salute.” The 42nd Annual Awards Ceremony was held in their honor on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Frederick Douglass High School.
A top Youth Leader was named for each high school, as well as “Youth Leaders of the Year.” Scholarships and other awards totaling $82,000 were presented to recipients. Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Georgetown College and Transylvania University each provided $20,000 in scholarships.
Private businesses provided an additional $2,000 in scholarships and other awards. A leadership program was presented by Carole Harder for all of the students the same day as the awards ceremony.
The Central Kentucky Council on Youth Leadership was formed in 1980 to conduct the “Youth Salute” in nearby counties in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership, a non-profit organization. Students were nominated by teachers, guidance counselors and principals for this year’s “Youth Salute.”
In order to qualify, the student had to be a junior (senior class of 2023), have a 3.0 G.P.A. or better and have held at least two (2) leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.
Holifield Photography in Lexington photographed each student nominated and created a display, including a biographical sketch. A banner with the students’ photographs will be sent to each high school for display in their school.