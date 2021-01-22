A local teenager took home seven awards from the International Modeling and Talent Association in Orlando recently.
Sixteen-year-old Kyla Thompson, daughter of Judy and Wayne Thompson of Frankfort, was second runner-up teen model of the year; second runner-up in runway; honorable mention in fashion print; and she also took home awards for jeans, makeup, swimwear and TV beauty.
She was one of 15 aspiring actors and models from Images Model and Talent Agency in Lexington.
Fifteen aspiring actors and models from Images Model & Talent Agency, Lexington, won 110 top awards and honorable mentions at this international event.
“Kyla has grown immensely as a young model. She lives with diabetes and heart issues and is striving to reach her dreams," Janie Olmstead, owner of Images Model & Talent Agency, said. "Kyla was awarded the Spirit Award at IMTA for overcoming adversity.”
