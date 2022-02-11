“It makes me happy,” John Good said.
Good has been an artist of multiple media for awhile now, and an appreciator of art even longer. Although Good had created many favored pieces beforehand, his renderings really began to grow in number with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, a period during which he was off from his job at east Frankfort’s Kroger store for weeks.
Good, who has the intellectual disability Down syndrome, will have many of his drawings and paintings featured in an exhibit on Sunday through March 12 in the gallery of First United Methodist Church’s Wesley Center on Washington Street in downtown Frankfort.
The exhibit, “LOEV: The Reflection of John Good”, will be open at noon, following the church’s traditional worship service. The exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
While he “did my art” years before, Good was inspired in high school by one of his teachers’ aides and that’s when the manner in which he did his illustrations began to evolve.
“I like drawing different things,” he explained. “(In high school and afterward) I saw different things in my head. They become my art.”
Indeed, one of his framed works on art paper done with colored markers features a diverse usage of hues in Good’s own abstract style. Look at it one time, you will see smiling faces spread throughout the page. Look again at the same piece and you will observe interconnecting shapes you had not noticed.
His color palette is bold on this piece, subdued on others. It’s art. Good’s art.
“It’s in my head. I never know what is going to come out,” said Good, 43, whose works that once made ample use of white space, have since begun to reach for the edges of the canvas, the art paper, to the frames.
Good likes to frame his art himself.
“I do stuff people enjoy,” he said.
Good, a veteran of Special Olympics, has a passion for the manner and paintings of the late television artist and program host Bob Ross.
“I’ve watched him a long time, I like what he does. It makes me feel good. I hope my (art) makes people feel good.”
Good — with the assistance of nephews Colton and Camden and brother-in-law Greg Hardison, husband of John’s sister Melissa — even starred in a homemade video costumed as Ross with a doppelganger of the late artist’s TV studio setup. The video featured Good’s art.
“It’s not Bob Ross’s art (style). It’s mine. But I love watching Bob Ross,” Good said.
Like many artists, Good’s art and his methods of expression will change. He has worked on canvas with acrylics and is now enjoying a markers-on-art paper period. Framed, all his works make their appreciators marvel. One of the works of which Good is most proud is a framed drawing he presented to Dr. Phil Hill, former pastor of First United Methodist Church who retired several months ago.
“It really made him smile, it made him so happy!” Good said. “That made me happy.”
Another noteworthy work by Good was for Julie, his girlfriend of 20 years.
While the coming gallery showing at the church will certainly be the most public viewing of Good’s art, his works have also been displayed at Kroger East and outside Hardison’s office.
Hardison is a Creative Engagement Specialist for the Kentucky Historical Society.
“(Art is) fun! I do it a lot,” said Good, who also enjoys putting together songs, singing rap, and other creative outlets.
“No (piece) is like another, I think of a lot of stuff in my head. I never know what will be on the paper. It makes people happy. It makes me happy.”
