Lou Orleans Brass Band will take the stage at the Downtown Frankfort Summer Concert Series Friday evening.
The concert, which is set to start at 7 p.m., will be on the Old Capitol lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lou Orleans Brass Band will take the stage at the Downtown Frankfort Summer Concert Series Friday evening.
The concert, which is set to start at 7 p.m., will be on the Old Capitol lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.