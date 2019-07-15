Lou Orleans
Buy Now

Lou Orleans Brass Band will take the stage at the Downtown Frankfort Summer Concert Series Friday evening.

The concert, which is set to start at 7 p.m., will be on the Old Capitol lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription