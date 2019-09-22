The opening gallery receptions for the Louisville Photo Biennial Frankfort will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery, located in the Expree Credit Union, 100 Moore Drive, the Capital City Museum, 325 Ann St., Rodgers Studio, 224 W. Main St., Capital Gallery of Contemporary Art, 314 Lewis St., and Periwinkle Interiors, 333 Broadway Street.
The Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery will use its Biennial show to celebrate the gallery's 15th anniversary with all the photographers who have shown in the gallery over the years.
To observe the 400th anniversary of slavery in America, the Capital City Museum will host The Singing Bridge: a Photographic Memorial to Lynching Victims in the Capital of Kentucky. The show, with help from Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort and the Equal Justice Initiative, will commemorate Marshall Boston and John Maxey — two known bridge lynching victims — and the African American community.