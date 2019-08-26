Bonnie Reeves & Ronnie Martin will perform at the Ward Oates Amphitheater Lunchtime Concert Series starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Bring your lunch and enjoy live, free music.
The amphitheater is located at 520 W. Main St.
