Jack Lynch, left, and Luke Broaddus, of Troop 281, received their Eagle Rank in a ceremony at the Church of the Ascension Jan. 10. (Photo submitted)
Jack Lynch and Luke Broaddus received their Eagle Rank in a ceremony Jan. 10 at the Church of the Ascension. They are both from Troop 281 and Frankfort High School graduates. 
 
Lynch earned 38 merit badges and received his bronze, gold and silver palms. He did his Eagle project on Fort Hill at the excavation a section of the Civil War fort wall. He served as Senior Patrol Leader and OA Troop representative. He attended Northern Tier canoeing and Philmont.
 
Broaddus earned 30 merit badges and receive the bronze palm. For his Eagle project he built and mounted bat houses at Vaughn Branch Reserve. He served as webmaster for Troop 281.
 
Lynch is the son of Bill Lynch and the late Nancy Lynch. Broaddus is the son of Christopher and Lisa Broaddus.

