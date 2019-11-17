When Ellen Glasgow and Sandra MacDiarmid met as military wives in 1957, first-class stamps were a 4 cents each. Sharing handwritten letters adorned with intricate drawings and stunning watercolors, they forged a friendship through the mail that continues more than 60 years later.
Join Glasgow at 6 p.m. Monday at the Paul Sawyier Public Library as she shares her story, discusses the “mail art” movement and inspires you to create your own. Her letters will be on display at the throughout November and December.
For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at 352-2665 x108 or diane@pspl.org.