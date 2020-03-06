The celebration began locally in Santa Rosa, California, in 1978. Initially, it was just a Women’s History “Week” with International Women’s Day incorporated into the recognition.
The first Presidential Proclamation declaring the week of March 8th as National Women’s History Week was issued by President Jimmy Carter on Feb. 28, 1980, with this statement:
"From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well."
Observing a special time to recognize women’s contributions to history — as with so many other issues affecting them — required the lobbying of persistent, determined women. Before starting this journey to celebrate the women suffrage centennial, I knew little of the struggles and social barriers women have dealt with over the centuries and even recent decades down to the present day.
I feel honored to have met some fantastic women, such as Sarah Grimke. She grew up in the South, but disdained slavery, moved north as a young adult and advocated for the abolishment of slavery when women were expected to be seen and not heard.
Her younger sister, Angelina, joined her and both braved the social criticism leveled at women speaking in public and voicing opinions on the printed page such as this quote by Sarah Grimke:
"I ask no favors for my sex. I surrender not our claim to equality. All I ask of our brethren is that they will take their feet from off our necks, and permit us to stand upright on the ground which God has designed us to occupy."
The Grimke sisters were trailblazers.
Then there was Amelia Bloomer who went against the social norms for women’s dress and adopted the short dress — something actually comfortable. This one little change in dress style became a national topic, with those women who wore it being attacked. Bloomer was a social reformer and suffragist who widened the trail.
A step forward in education for all occurred in 1833 thanks to Prudence Crandall when she accepted a young black girl, Sarah Harris, into her class. The community protested, demanding Sarah be removed. Prudence replied, “the school may fail, but I will not give up Sarah Harris.”
She closed that school and started another specifically to teach black girls, beginning an equal education path for girls without concern for race.
And, Harriot Stanton Blatch, the strong-willed daughter of the strong-willed pioneer suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, brought working women into the suffrage cause, striving for equality.
She founded the Equality League of Self-Supporting Women and published the book, "Mobilizing Woman Power," encouraging and inspiring women to recognize their place in society.
While living in England, Blatch was influenced by Emmeline Pankhurst, the famous British suffragette, and used some of Pankhurst’s tactics such as parades and soapbox speeches. She was the next generation of women who persisted.
These are just a few of the many women who have made the paths easier for women today
On Sunday, March 8, — International Women’s Day — the film “Suffragette” will be shown at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The film is free and open to the public.
