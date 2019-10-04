So it was, on Monday, Sept. 23, the official “arrival of autumn” in the northern hemisphere (and the welcoming of spring for our friends “down under” in Australia), that millions upon millions of the magnificent monarch butterflies, had instinctively began making reservations to their resort at the 10,000-foot elevation of the Cerro Pelon Mountain Sanctuary in central Mexico; and, were soon to book their 4,000 mile flight for the Monarch’s annual arduous migration, whereas many will not survive the journey.
Traveling between 50-100 miles a day, it can take up to two months to complete their compelling march. “Procession of the Nobles,” the classical composition by Rimsky-Korsakov, would be an appropriate musical accompaniment. Monarchs start arriving in early November to the warmer southern climate of Mexico to over-winter in the Oyamel fir forest — until mid-March when monarchs head north again to their breeding grounds seeking their host milkweed plants, upon which the females lay their eggs, providing food for the emerging caterpillar, which will then spin a chrysalis.
In terms of the insect world, the Commonwealth of Kentucky is surrounded by royalty. The monarch is the most prominent, the most studied and watched, generating the most concern for its survival.
The distant cousin, the viceroy, was designated as Kentucky’s official state insect (butterfly) in 1990. Why not it’s more famous cousin, the monarch? Probably because the viceroy does not migrate, residing in Kentucky year-round, is more likely to survive as a species, and it’s host plant(s) is the willow, and the widespread popular (tulip tree), which was designated as Kentucky’s state tree in 1994.
Another distant cousin of this family of butterfly royalty, the queen, very similar in appearance to the monarch and viceroy, but as a year-round resident of Florida, seldom wanders very far northward. With its shared host plant, the milkweed, the queen may occasionally follow its instinctive nose to Kentucky seeking this often illusive host plant.
Kentucky also has the official state agricultural insect, the honeybee, so designated in 2010, recognizing its vital and vast contributions via pollination to the state’s agriculture, in which each hive is royally ruled over by its “queen bee!”
Monarch mating has some mystery to it, almost magical in proportion, adding to the allure of the monarch. In the fall, the fourth generation monarchs normally drop into diapause — a semi-hibernative state that, not reproductive at this stage, allows them to conserve their energy for the long flight to the Mexican mountains.
However, rising hot temperatures (into the mid-80s), finding willing partners, and nectar to keep energy levels high, translate into amorous activity for monarch butterflies, and they can apparently go at it for hours! This third generation of monarchs will not migrate.
Mating starts as a male and female have sighted each other, off times by smelling pheromones from a distance. Then, begin elaborate courtship dances, chasing and aerial stunts, which many have observed begin to mate-in-mid-air by attaching themselves by the tips of their abdomens, facing in opposite directions, so they will not romantically look deeply into each other’s eyes.
Entomologists have observed that copulation can last up to 16 hours. Upon emerging from their chrysalis the monarch’s sex organs have developed within three days, and they begin reproducing five days later, so the adults begin to propagate for the survival of their species in their first week of life.
Each adult butterfly lives only for a very active two to six weeks, except for the migrating super fourth generation, which lives up to seven months through the fall and winter.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, I was among the limit-of-25 to participate in a monarch butterfly workshop, sponsored by the Woods and Waters Land Trust, headed by my friend Deb White. The event was hosted at the West Sixth Farm, located in northern Franklin County, where among other crops they produce their own hops, a main ingredient in brewing their craft beers.
The well-conceived informative program began at 11 a.m. with a power-point presentation by Michaela Rogers, along with her co-worker, both specializing in monarch preservation, from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. The two girls then led our little group, some with nets-in-hand, to hike the well laid out trails of West Sixth Farm, to find and net monarchs, and have direct involvement in monarch tagging, a tool used to study migration habits.
I gained an even greater appreciation of the monarch, including how to identify male and female, and to distinguish monarchs from viceroys.
Ironically, two days later, Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Pat Dampier's regular monthly meeting of her Capital City Garden Club, the program was on gardening to improve habitat of monarch butterflies. It was hosted at the home of Betty Cole, who I met on the Sunday hike, who maintains an active certified monarch way-station.
During the meeting Pat and the girls had the opportunity to observe monarch movement within its chrysalis, then, the actual emerging of the butterfly. What a rare experience!
Then, on Saturday, Sept. 28, around 1 p.m., while studying the totally dry branch that runs under our new bridge before its entry to the very low-and-slow flow of South Elkhorn Creek, I observed a couple monarchs taking turn seeking nectar on clusters of small white flowers of the snake root (one of the few wildflowers still in bloom), then disappearing.
Upon return to our bottomland at 4 p.m. to see the effects of the drought on ourbBald cypress trees, I observed three or more monarchs in what I believe was a courtship ritual of aerial maneuvers. Then, the pursued female taking a rest on a cyprus branch, allowed me at eye level to be so close that I could have reached out to touch her, or, if I had tags, I could have collected and tagged it.
Naturally, I did not have a camera with me. But, I did have camera on Sunday afternoon, to attempt photos of a male on marigolds. The four to five hour field workshop at West Sixth Farm the preceding Sunday, has equipped me with additional knowledge along with a renewed compelling interest in the plight of this marvelous at-risk species that brings so much joy to us.
Butterflies, sometimes known as “flying flowers” as creatures of tantalizing beauty blending an array of bright and bold colors, intriguing aerial displays and endless varieties of life style, belong to a group of insects called lepidoptera (“scaly wings” in Greek), of which the majority of 165,000 Lepidoptera in North America are moths, with only some 700 species are butterflies. In our Commonwealth of Kentucky, 143 species of butterflies and 2,200 species of moths are found.
"March of the monarchs" (danaus plexippus, which literally means “sleepy transformation,” evoking the species ability to hibernate and metamorphose) from its beginning as an egg on the host milkweed to emerging from the chrysalis as an adult migrating to Mexico, with it being the only butterfly to migrate north and south every year, has been called, “one of the most spectacular natural phenomena in the world.”
We are urged to do our part to provide and preserve the required natural habitats of the monarch butterfly to insure its survival for the enjoyment of future generations.
The Monarch has even been the inspiration in naming of Chrysalis House, a licensed treatment program to change lives of women suffering from various abuses.
Don Dampier is a Frankfort resident. He can be reached at djpadampier@gmail.com.