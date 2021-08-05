“One Marcher in Line is Worth Ten Petitions in the Waste Basket,” read the sign carried by a suffrage demonstrator at the 1916 Republican Convention in Chicago.
After decades of conventions and petitions with little results, the women's suffrage movement had entered a period that would be referred to as the doldrums. The death of Susan B. Anthony in 1906 had brought the National American Woman Suffrage Association under the new leadership of Dr. Anna Howard Shaw. Although Shaw was a gifted speaker, her leadership ability was limited.
Harriet Stanton Blatch, after living some years in England observing the dynamic British suffragettes, had returned to the U.S. in 1902, fully ready to take an active part in suffrage work in her own country. Finding the movement moribund, she quickly set about bringing woman suffrage back to the fore. One of her favored methods was parades — women marching.
Women marching for their cause began in 1908 when a handful of New York City suffragists protested a city ban on Sunday processions. Parades would soon bring national attention to the issue of woman suffrage, and by 1915 some 30,000 suffragists marched up Fifth Avenue.
Suffragist leader Alice Paul, also deeply influenced by the activist British suffragettes, organized the infamous March 3, 1913, Woman Suffrage parade in Washington, D.C. This happened to be the day before Woodrow Wilson’s first inauguration.
The parade was an elaborate undertaking, with floats, bands, 5,000 marchers and elaborate pageantry. The song "Marching on to Victory" — now considered the national woman suffrage anthem — was sung that day with these lyrics:
We are marching on to Victory,
Ev’ry heart is light,
For our “Cause” is “Right.”
We are striving for our liberty,
And we’re here to fight, with all our might;
Ev’ry Mother’s Son, Ev’ry loyal one,
Sing the praise on land and sea,
Of a legion Mother army,
Marching on to Victory.
Ida B. Wells, a prominent African-American suffragist, was told she could join the parade only at the rear of the marchers. Being of independent mind, Wells stood at the ready, and when her all-white Chicago group marched by, she stepped forthrightly out and joined them.
Other African-American marchers that day included the newly formed Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, along with Black activist suffragist Mary Church Terrell.
Unfortunately, this historic parade would never reach completion. The mostly-male crowd, indignant at this distraction from President Wilson’s inaugural weekend, brutally attacked the marchers while the police stood by and did nothing. It took U.S. Army troops to restore order.
Kentucky suffragists were active marchers at home, as well as with the national suffrage movement. On May 6, 1916, a parade in Lexington, sponsored by the Fayette County Equal Rights Association, had nearly 1,000 participants, including woman, men and children.
Kentucky suffragists also attended the June 7-10, 1916, Republican National Convention in Chicago, where the national suffrage organization had planned a parade down Michigan Avenue to the convention.
The women donned black shoes, plain white skirts, blouses with yellow sashes and straw hats with yellow bands. Five thousand women marched, accompanied by a brass marching band — and an elephant sporting suffrage slogans.
The weather had turned windy and cold, then it started raining. Some marchers had umbrellas and raincoats, others did not — the entourage marched on. When they reached the convention, many thoroughly drenched, Carrie Chapman Catt presented NAWSA’s proposed suffrage plank to Iowa Senator William Edgar Borah. He promised to do everything in his power to “see it incorporated in the platform.”
Many of the Chicago marchers soon went to St. Louis, Missouri, for that year’s June 14-16 Democratic National Convention, where suffragists again urged party leaders to incorporate the suffrage plank into their party’s platform.
In St. Louis, their march took a different form. Three thousand women, again dressed in their white and yellow sashes, stood silently with raised yellow umbrellas to make “a golden lane” — 12 blocks long — through which all convention delegates had to pass.
So, ladies and supportive gentlemen of Frankfort — “that sweet old town,” as Paul Sawyier used to say — let us celebrate these suffragist pioneers by joining in our own march on Aug. 21, 2021. Beginning at 11 a.m., marchers will proceed from the Paul Sawyier Public Library to the Old Capitol on Broadway.
Wear your whites — any white, or your organization’s colors — and march in celebration of this historic landmark when the women of America finally gained their right to vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.