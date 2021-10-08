Marcia Ball and Tommy Castro & The Painkillers will perform live at the Grand Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 16. Their tour entitled “Gulf Coast R&B Ramble," brings these two world renowned artists together. Ball and Castro will each perform a set with their own band before joining forces for a roof-raising jam session!
Marcia Ball opens the evening show with her romping Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues, which have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world. Her latest album "Shine Bright," produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, is full of everything music fans love about Marcia — two-fisted piano, soulful vocals, a top-shelf band of Texas and Louisiana musicians, and Marcia’s magnificent songwriting.
With "Shine Bright," Ball’s aggressively hopeful songs are energized by Steve Berlin’s inventive and exciting production, creating electrifying music that is daring, inspired, poignant and timely. The Boston Globe calls Ball “a compelling storyteller” who plays “an irresistible, celebratory blend of rollicking New Orleans piano, Louisiana’s swamp rock and Texas smoldering blues.” The New York Times says, “Marcia Ball plays two-fisted New Orleans barrelhouse piano and sings in a husky, knowing voice about all the trouble men and women can get into on the way to a good time.” The Houston Chronicle says simply, “She’s as perfect as an artist can be.”
After a brief intermission, Tommy Castro & The Painkillers take the Grand’s stage with his vivacious blues energy, impassioned vocals and inventive stellar guitar solos.
Throughout his long, constantly evolving career, singer and songwriter Castro has always remained true to himself while exploring, growing and creating new music, and he has taken his thousands of devoted fans right along with him. Ranging from horn fueled R&B to piping hot blues to fiery, stripped-down rock ’n’ roll, each of his 16 albums is solidly built upon Castro’s unshakable music foundation — a dynamic mix of 1960s-influenced guitar-fueled blues, testifying Memphis-soaked blue-eyed soul and Latin-tinged East San Jose funk, all driven by Castro’s grab-you-by-the-collar vocals and passionate guitar work. Blues Revue declared, “Tommy Castro can do no wrong.”
The road has always been Castro’s home away from home. He and The Painkillers will instantly ignite a crowd, turn them into loyal fans and then keep those fans coming back for more. Castro has traveled hundred of thousands of miles and performed thousands of gigs at clubs, concert halls and festivals all over the world. Famed guitarist Joe Bonamassa says, “Tommy has always been top of the heap among blues guitar players. He always puts on a great show.”
Out of concern for our staff, artists, volunteers, and patrons, the Grand Theatre requires proof of full COVID vaccination or a 72-hour negative COVID PCR test administered by a healthcare professional to enter the building. Masks are required for all staff and patrons. If you do not feel well, please stay home.
By entering the venue, you assume all the risks associated with COVID-19. Furthermore, you release the Grand Theatre from all liability associated with COVID-19.
At press time, only a few tickets are available for the show. For tickets, contact the ticket office 502-352-7469.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.