A Frankfort resident was one of 20 Western Kentucky University students who earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for study abroad in the March 2022 application cycle, more than any other Kentucky institution. 

WKU

Felicia McCroskey, who is majoring in English and psychology with a minor in sales and pursuing a career in consumer psychology, is the daughter of Lynne McCroskey. She earned the scholarship to study in the United Kingdom in summer 2023. 

The Gilman Scholarship broadens the student population that studies or interns abroad by supporting undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints. The 20 recipients in this application cycle earned scholarships totaling $88,500 with an average award amount of $4,425.

