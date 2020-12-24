The Franklin County Farmers Market is pleased to announce our new market manager — Kellie Sebastian! Kellie grew up on a farm in Waddy and studied agriculture in college, so she has a natural connection to the market and our farmers.

After working in Atlanta for several years, Kellie moved back toFrankfort earlier this year after realizing her need to “not only be closer to {her) family, but to reconnect with dirt, agriculture and farmers, (her) people and (her) passion.”

The market manager position will certainly help Kellie do that! Kellie states, “I am honored to accept the role as the market manager, and grateful to be tasked with connecting our farmers and our people ... it is truly a privilege to begin this journey with so many talented and passionate producers, board members, and staff.”

We are excited to welcome her to our farmers market community!

Winter market starts Jan. 9

We are excited to offer a more consistent winter market schedule this year — the market will be open from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. every other Saturday starting Jan. 9. The winter market will be in our same location — under the Market Pavilion in River View Park at the corner of Wilkinson and Broadway — so make sure to bundle up as it might be a little chilly!

Many of the market’s great offerings will continue to be available at the winter markets including honey, meat, vegetables (greens, potatoes, squash, root veggies), eggs, baked goods, CBD products, canned goods, mushrooms and more. We hope you will continue to visit the market and support local this winter!

What we’re eating now

Christmas is my favorite holiday — I love spending time with my family, the food and the sweets, and the feeling of renewal and a new beginning that comes with the new year. This year may be different in that we may not be spending time with all of our family members, but we can have hope that next year will bring a different story.

Every year for Christmas, I try to make a new side dish or appetizer. I am excited to try the recipe below for butternut squash and feta tartlets, using butternut squash from FCFM. I hope you enjoy this dish as well and have a very Merry Christmas!

Butternut Squash and Feta Tartlets

(From Good Housekeeping)

Ingredients:

Pastry Dough 

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cut up

1 tbsp. distilled white vinegar

1 tbsp. ice-cold water, plus 1 to 2 tsp. more, if necessary

For the tartlets

1 cup diced roasted butternut squash*

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

3 tbsp. finely chopped parsley

1 tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

To make the dough 

In a food processor, combine flour, sugar and salt.  Add the butter and pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add vinegar and 1 tbsp. ice-cold water, pulsing until the dough is crumbly, but holds together when squeezed. If necessary, add remaining water, 1 tsp. at a time. Do not overmix.

Transfer dough to a piece of plastic wrap and shape into a 1-inch-thick disk. Wrap tightly and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour and up to 2 days.

To make the tarts

Heat oven to 400 degrees F.  Roll pastry dough to ⅛ inch thick, between 2 pieces of parchment paper. Remove the top piece of parchment, and using a 3-inch cookie cutter, cut out 12 rounds.

Lightly grease a mini muffin pan and drape dough rounds over muffin cups to mold into cup shapes. Bake until cups are golden brown, 18-20 min. Let cool on wire rack, then carefully remove cups from pan. In a small bowl, combine squash, feta, parsley, and olive oil. Fill cups with squash mixture. Enjoy!

*To roast the butternut squash, peel the squash and dice into bite-sized pieces. Cook at 400 degrees F for 25-30 minutes (flip halfway through), until the squash is soft and you can easily poke a fork into the pieces.

McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org. 

