As we’ve started to settle into the routine of this “new normal” at the Franklin County Farmers Market, we want to again thank our customers and vendors for their understanding and adjustments to this new system.
Out of precaution for the safety of all, the board has decided to extend the online only pre-order/pick-up until the end of May. For the duration of this time, customers must register as a customer for either Thursday or Saturday, and order online at fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com.
At the moment, we have a waitlist for both days, but most people on the waitlist have not had to wait more than a week before being invited to register, so we encourage anyone who is interested in ordering from the market to add their name to the waitlist (go to the website above).
If you’ve joined the waitlist, you will get an email once you are off and inviting you to register, so please look out for that. For the most up-to-date information, follow us on social media or visit our website at FCmarket.org. Please reach out to us if you need help getting signed up for the waitlist or registered.
The market is taking many precautions and measures to ensure that we keep everyone safe and healthy, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are just some of the steps we are taking and how it helps:
Online Pre-Order/Pick-Up only: Minimizes the number of people at the Market each week (only staff, board member volunteers, and some vendors — many can just drop of their items); allows people to have minimal contact while purchasing their local goods; removes hand-to-hand transactions
Customers are asked to open and close their trunk when picking up an order: Prevents staff from touching the vehicle and transmitting anything that may be on it.
Volunteers from vendor/staff families and board: In an attempt to minimize the number of families involved, we are only using volunteers of staff/vendor family members and our board members (the less family groups involved, the better). We love our regular volunteers and we can’t wait to invite them back to volunteering later this year (hopefully)!
Baskets cleaned after each market: The baskets we use to store and then transport your items are cleaned with donated alcohol cleanser from Buffalo Trace after each market.
Gloves and masks: All staff, vendors and volunteers are asked to wear masks and gloves
Hand washing stations and hand sanitizer: We clean our hands many times during the packing sessions and pick-ups; thanks to Castle & Key for their donation of hand sanitizer!
Wear your best Derby hat to pick up your order on Saturday
We want to see your Derby hats! The Derby may be delayed, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun! Wear your best Derby hat to pick up your order this Saturday (May 2) and have an opportunity to win a $25 gift card to the market.
We will be taking pictures of anyone with a Derby hat on, which we will upload to Facebook. We will have a competition where our fans will be able to vote for their favorite hat. If you win, you will receive a $25 gift card to use at the market, compliments of the Friends of the Market.
Thank you to our sponsors and donors
The Friends of the Market supports the market by promoting locally-produced food and goods, supporting local sustainable agriculture, educating about healthy living while advocating for greater access to healthy foods for all, and striving to make the Market a vibrant community gathering place. Many sponsors and donors give funds or supplies to the Friends, and we wanted to give an extra special shout-out to those groups and people this week.
Thanks to Castle & Key and Buffalo Trace Distillery for their donations of hand sanitizer and alcohol cleanser so we can prevent the spread of germs. Thank you to Bluegrass Realty and Investments for their generous donation in support of our kid's challenges!
Don't forget to send us pics of your kids planting seeds, making a new recipe, or reading a book with your family. We also want to thank WesBanco for being the 2020 Welcome Table/Double Dollars sponsor.
And finally, we want to thank all of the many people who have donated to the Friends Group and our fund to support access to fresh, local food for all.
What We’re Eating this Week
Goat burgers was on the menu in my house this week and I can’t express in words how good they were. I had never tried goat until a couple weeks ago, and to be honest, I felt kind of nervous about it.
I had never heard of anyone eating goat, but a farmer convinced us to try it, and we were pleasantly surprised! I also ordered some for next week to try as gyros. It’s the beginning of grilling season, so we grilled mushrooms and asparagus, as well as some chicken breasts with onions and peppers.
Another new meal we tried this week was Mediterranean grain bowls. They were so easy and so good! I just took some cooked greens and quinoa, topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions (could do olives, too), sprinkled with lemon juice, and served with a dollop of hummus and Greek yogurt.
What are you eating this week? Share with us on social media!
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
