Plan for June
As the temperatures warm, tomato plants are blooming, summer crops such as squash and beans have been planted, and new items such as sugar snap peas and carrots are available for sale each week.
The Franklin County Farmers Market is also continuing to adapt to the current needs of our customers, farmers/vendors and staff. We are listening to you!
Based on customer and farmer/vendor surveys and many discussions, the board has decided on a plan for June. Starting June 9, the market will be open in the “traditional” sense (walk-ups/no pre-orders) on Tuesdays only from 9 a.m.-noon.
Through June, the market will continue online pre-order/pick-up only on Thursdays and Saturdays. This means that if you want to buy in person, you can come on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-noon. If you want to order online, you can continue to do so on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Many precautionary measures will be in place for in-person sales on Tuesdays, and all customers, vendors and staff are expected to follow social distancing guidelines. Please stay 6+ feet away from anyone else while you are visiting the market.
We also ask that only one person per family come to market, and to even consider sending one friend/family member to shop for a couple of families.
Vendors will not be able to sell until 9 a.m. so you will not be able to enter the market until that time. Please wear a mask, unless you have an underlying health condition that prevents you from safely wearing one. We will have some cloth masks available for those that do not have one.
Vendors and staff will also be wearing masks. Hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available. Vendors will set up their tables to limit contact, and you will be asked not to touch vendors’ items until you have purchased them.
The market, as with so many things, will look and feel different than it used to, but you will still find friendly faces and fresh, locally produced food however you choose to shop.
Another change that will begin the second week in June is that online orders will now be charged a $2 service fee. Customers that order for June 11/13 pick-up and beyond will be charged this $2 fee per week, similar to the fee you would pay to pick up at a grocery store.
You will only be charged the $2 fee on the weeks you order, and the fee will cover many of the costs that the market is facing due to the COVID-19 crisis. It will help the market cover fees for the program we have for the online store, staff time on the labor-heavy pick-up days, printing costs and more.
The fee will be waived for SNAP recipients and for anyone to whom the fee would be prohibitive. While we financially need to charge the $2 fee, we will ensure that anyone can participate. So, please contact us at manager@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org if the fee would be a financial burden.
Vendors cover the credit card fees, so they too are paying for this pre-order/pick-up only online program. Many of our customers and vendors feel most comfortable with online ordering/pick up for now and we wish to continue the program, but the market cannot financially cover the costs anymore. Thus, if everyone can give a little, we can all enjoy the benefits of the online ordering.
In summary, starting the week of June 7, online customers will be charged $2 each week that they order. This fee will be waived for those with financial need. As an alternative to the online ordering and for those that would prefer in-person sales, the market will be open to walk ups in the “traditional” market model (with safety measures) each Tuesday in June starting June 9.
The board will meet again in a couple weeks to decide on next steps, and you can be sure we will share those updates with you. If you have any questions about the market, please contact Michelle at manager@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
What We’re Eating
During hot weather, my favorite thing to eat is a fresh salad. There’s just something about eating a crisp cool salad when it’s 80 degrees outside. So this week, I plan to make and eat a lot of salads.
One of my favorites consists of salad greens topped with tomatoes, cranberries, avocado, bacon, feta, pecans and an olive oil vinaigrette. We also made strawberry rhubarb crisp this past weekend, thanks to a recipe shared by one of our Facebook followers.
One of my family members has a large rhubarb patch so I’m planning to make rhubarb cake this week as well! What are you cooking/baking this week?
Share with us on Facebook and Instagram.
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
