Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Franklin County Farmers Market has been functioning by online pre-ordering/pick-up only for the past month and is set to continue this way through the end of the month.
If you’ve been shopping from us this season, then you know that beginning Monday at noon, you order and confirm your items from the market, and then Thursday or Saturday during your pick-up period, you show up, someone loads your order into your car, and you are off! Seamlessly easy.
We thought it’d be fun this week to give you a little behind-the-scenes look at how this effort is pulled off.
Starting Thursday evening, vendors can begin listing products and quantities for the next week. The vendors have to list the products with pictures and the information about that product by 8 a.m. each Monday. Ordering opens up at noon and many customers start ordering right away.
Vendors also update their product listings as they work on the farm and realize that there are more ripe strawberries (for example) than they expected so checking back on the online store might bring a pleasant surprise! On Wednesday, vendors head to the fields, freezers, and kitchens to prepare your orders.
Thursday brings an early morning for staff and vendors with staff arriving at 8 a.m. to set up and vendors arriving by 8:30 a.m. Vendors are asked to bring the first half hour pickup period or two packed in bags, labeled with the customer’s name and ready to go.
Around 8:45 a.m., our team begins the packing. All of the orders are printed on paper as "pick lists." "Pickers" will grab a list and a basket and go to each vendor’s table to pick up what that person ordered. Once they have gathered everything on the list, the picker takes the basket to the checker for the checker to make sure all of the orders from each farm are in the basket (we don’t look in the bags, just check to make sure you have something from each vendor you ordered from).
We then have another team member place the orders in alphabetical order for pick-up. The pickers will pack the first order period before moving on the next. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves because the meats and cheeses can’t be out of their coolers for more than an hour before going into the trunk of a customer.
When 9:30 a.m. rolls around and we have our greeter directing cars where to park and simultaneously radioing another staff member about who is in what parking spot. Another team member looks for the basket with that person’s name and delivers it to their vehicle. Simultaneously, other team members are packing the next period’s orders, checking the orders, and organizing in alphabetical order. This goes on until about 11 a.m. on Thursdays.
Fridays are just like Wednesdays for vendors. They again prepare all of the orders for Saturday.
Saturday is even busier than Thursdays, so we do all of the same work as Thursday, with a couple more team members, and go until noon.
And then, the whole process starts over again.
We are so grateful for all of our wonderful customers who are supporting the market and our vendors during this unusual time. It is a strength of local food systems that we are able to adjust to a changing world and continue to feed our community, and it has been pretty amazing to see that in action.
The process we are using right now is definitely more complicated and time-intensive for staff and vendors than the traditional model where vendors show up with what they have and sell directly to customers (and we still really miss seeing all of you), but the market board has made this decision with the safety of everyone in mind. It may not be the easiest way to do things, but we truly believe it is the safest way as we decrease interactions substantially from our traditional market model.
What we’re eating
This past weekend, I made gyros and they were delicious! I wanted to use lamb, but because I couldn’t find any from our local farmers, so I opted for a pork/goat gyro recipe instead.
I wanted to include the recipe in the column this week because it is so good, and you can find many of these ingredients for sale on our online store! I also made homemade pita bread, and I would encourage everyone to try it, if you have the time.
Place the gyro meat in the homemade pitas and top with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, lettuce and onion, and it might be just as good as a gyro you get in a restaurant! This recipe is from foodonthefood.com.
Ingredients:
1 pound ground goat
1 pound ground pork
1 onion
2 cloves garlic
1 tablespoon dried marjoram (I used oregano)
1 tablespoon dried rosemary
2 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
Chop onion in food processor until minced. Then dump the onion into a paper towel and squeeze out as much of the moisture as you can. Place the onion back into the food processor. Add the meat, garlic, and spices. Process until the mixture is smooth and well-mixed, about 1 min.
Place the mixture into a loaf pan. Place the loaf pan into a roasting pan, and fill halfway up with water. Bake for about an hour. Remove from oven and drain the fat. Place another loaf pan on top of the meatloaf and put heavy soup cans inside to weigh it down.
Let rest 15 minutes. Slice thinly. Serve in pita with tomatoes, lettuce, onion and tzatziki sauce.
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
