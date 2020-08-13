Emma Anderson will be serving as an AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Market through the Homes For All AmeriCorps program. We are so excited to welcome Emma to our team. Come meet Emma at the Tuesday or Saturday markets!
Emma grew up in rural Anderson County and a childhood spent outside inspired her love of nature and community. She attended Centre College, majoring in environmental studies and sociology. Since graduating in 2018, she has taught preschool, built trails, removed invasive species, done conservation work at Josephine Sculpture park and worked with a team of young people to build tiny adobe homes in Arizona.
Recently, Emma volunteered with Lexington Mutual Aid to meet community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this work she was struck by rampant food access scarcity and saw how food builds relationships and comfort. She is very excited to learn from the Market and Friends and help as much as she's able!
Homes for All VISTA and AmeriCorps are two national service projects administered by the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky. HHCK’s program is the only housing and homelessness AmeriCorps and VISTA program in Kentucky. The focus of the Homes for All program is to expand affordable housing opportunities for homeless and economically disadvantaged Kentuckians. Emma's work will focus on bringing fresh, local food access to all.
Growing mushrooms — How do farmers do it?
I’ve been wanting to write about this topic for a while because I was interested myself and I knew others would find it fascinating too. We have two mushrooms vendors at our market — one that focuses exclusively on mushrooms and sells many different types, Frondosa Farms, and the other that sells just shiitake mushrooms as a part of their veggie farm, Blackberry Heaven. These two vendors also have two very different processes for growing their mushrooms.
Blackberry Heaven grows their mushrooms outside and it takes about a year to get to your table from the time they start the process. It begins with finding and cutting 100 fresh logs of oak or hickory (from live or recently dead trees). They then inoculate the logs, drilling 30-40 holes into each log and inserting mushroom spawn (substance that has been inoculated and colonized with mycelium — a web of fungus), then sealing each hole with hot wax.
After about a year, the mycelium will have spread and permeated the wood. Then, every week, Trina and Tim “try to encourage a flush (that’s when they fruit) by soaking the logs.” They put the logs into the creek for a day, then haul them out, and hope they will fruit. A week after, “the shiitakes that have fruited can be harvested and finally come to you at the market.” Blackberry Heaven sells through our online marketplace on Thursdays and at our in-person market on Saturdays.
Frondosa Farm’s process is very different. In fact, they grow their mushrooms in five shipping containers that have electricity, water, air conditioning and ventilation. By controlling all of these environmental factors, they are able to efficiently and effectively grow many different types of mushrooms. The mushroom process begins in a sterile environment and by growing a mushroom culture in petri dishes filled with agar; during this process, spores connect together to create a mycelial web (mycelium).
After about 10 days, the spawn — inoculated substance of which mycelium has colonized— is transferred to substrate bricks made out of sawdust and wrapped in a bag for the incubation stage. During this stage, the mycelium rip through the bricks, eating its carbs and sugars. This process generally takes two to four weeks, but can take up to three months.
The bricks are then moved to the fruiting chamber and their bags are cut open. Because the mycelium are concentrated, they begin to search out oxygen and sometimes light, and thus, up pops the mushroom. To harvest, mushrooms are simply cut from the bricks when ripe; you can tell a mushroom is ripe when it starts to drop spores (Have you ever seen a spore print? Try placing a mushroom with gills on a piece of paper and leaving it there overnight).
Then you pick them up at the market in their brown paper bag, store them in the refrigerator, cook and enjoy! They offer many different types of mushrooms including Oyster mushrooms, Shimofuri, Lions Mane, Shiitake and Chestnuts. Frondosa Farms also sells through our online marketplace on Thursdays and at our in-person market on Saturdays. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for cool photos of mushrooms!
Come visit the Franklin County Farmers Market each Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon and Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for in-person sales. Thursdays are by online ordering/curbside pick-up only; you can order online at fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com. To keep up with the Farmers Market, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, or visit our website at FCmarket.org.
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.