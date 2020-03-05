The Franklin County Farmers Market is gearing up for a great 2019 season. Our farmers are filling their greenhouses, planting peas and trying to finish the winter chore list as the land greens with the approach of spring.
With March upon us, it feels like Saturday, April 18, the first market day of the regular season, is just around the corner.
The next winter market is Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. under the Market Pavilion at River View Park. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram or sign up for the market newsletter on our website for more information. And remember, the market accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT year-round, and SNAP shoppers receive double the value of their purchases for free through the Kentucky Double Dollars program.
In preparation for the busy coming season, the Franklin County Farmers Market just hired a new community engagement coordinator, and that’s me! My name is McKenzie Fox, and my part-time position focuses on connecting the farmers market to the wider community, including coordinating marketing, outreach and special events.
I recently relocated to Kentucky from my home state of Michigan where I grew up, went to college and worked for the past few years. I attended Alma College, a small liberal arts school, and was originally studying to be a math and Spanish teacher. I found my love for the environment after studying abroad one summer in Ecuador and Peru.
Besides visiting the Amazon Rain Forest, cascading down waterfalls and hiking in the Cloud Forest, I also loved the food I ate there, and I learned about respecting the environment from people who had strong spiritual beliefs in living with the land.
My host mom in Ecuador introduced me to farm fresh eggs, and in Peru, I tasted many of their more than 200 types of potatoes (and actually got a little tired of potatoes from eating so many!)
The street food was amazing — my favorites were stuffed peppers and churros, and on a hot day, chica (a fermented corn drink) was so refreshing. While there, I ate some of the most fresh and delicious food I had ever had, and it motivated me to seek local foods upon my return.
I changed my major to environmental science, but I continue to have a passion for education. Directly prior to coming to Kentucky, I worked with a conservation district in Northern Michigan where I coordinated their environmental educational and outreach programming. In and around Bellaire, the very small town I lived and worked in, there were many local farmers and I was lucky enough to have access to their foods through a year-round farmers market and many local farm stores.
As a young child, I loved to cook with my uncle and grandmother. That love to cook remains strong and having access to delicious local foods in Bellaire was a dream. Now, again living somewhere where I have such access, I feel incredibly lucky!
I am excited to expand my support of local farmers from simply buying local foods to now working for a farmers market. Come meet me at the Winter Market on Saturday, March 14.
Be a Friend of the Market!
The Franklin County Farmers Market thrives because of our farmers and producers, staff, market board, volunteers, amazing customers, vibrant community and wonderfully supportive Friends of the Market organization. It truly takes a village! The non-profit Friends of the Market supports the market through organizing special events, outreach and fundraising to support the Market’s Double Dollars program. New this year, the Friends will also be coordinating the South Frankfort Food Share.
To join the Friends group for as little as $10 per year, visit our website, www.fcmarket.org. Members will receive a sturdy canvas market bag or a farmers market bumper sticker. You can also learn about a wide range of sponsorship opportunities. For more information on Friends of the Market, contact Heather Housman at heather@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
What We’re Eating Now
One of my favorite winter dishes is pot roast with locally grown potatoes and carrots. While it certainly feels more like spring here, there are still a couple feet of snow up in Bellaire, and I will be making this classic warm-feeling dish this week. Eggs are another good option for winter, and quiche is an easy dish that you can make while incorporating other in-season foods like potatoes and spinach. If you’re in a hurry, my favorite quick meal is a sweet potato with whatever I have in the kitchen thrown on top (beans or any type of meat are always good; for breakfast, peanut butter is a tasty dressing).
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
