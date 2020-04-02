In an effort to keep our vendors and customers happy and healthy, we will be doing a pre-order/drive-thru only market this weekend at our regular location, the Farmers Market Pavilion at River View Park in Frankfort (corner of Wilkinson and Broadway streets).
Customers must have pre-ordered through each vendor by noon Thursday. Availability and contact information of attending vendors is on our Facebook page and website, FCmarket.org. There will be no walk-ups.
The market will function as a drive-thru, and customers will not get out of their vehicles. Walkers and bicycles who have placed orders are still welcome; we will have a place for you to wait while we gather your order.
Customers with last names beginning A-L will pick up orders from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and customers with last names beginning M-Z will pick up orders from 11 a.m.-noon. The market drive-thru will not open until 10 a.m. to allow vendors the time to set-up.
We love that the market is a community gathering place, and it feels really strange to ask folks to stay away. However, this Saturday it is important that customers come to the market, pick up their orders and go home.
Saturday is not the day for chatting with vendors or friends — even through the window of a car — and we really need everyone’s help in keeping the market — and our community — safe and healthy. If you haven’t placed an order, wave to us from the street if you drive past, but please don’t stop by to visit.
Please also give us some grace during this market as it is our first time doing this format. You may face a wait in the drive-thru or for your food to be delivered to you, or you may have missed the order period all together -— just know we are doing our best!
We are also working hard making plans for the start of the regular market season on April 18. We will be offering fresh, local products to the community in one way or another on that day. Stay tuned for more details.
Follow us on Facebook for the most up-to-date information, and some other fun, too! I’ve been working on fun videos and activities for our Facebook page including cooking demos and book readings. We will also be starting fun kid challenges soon with the opportunity to win some money to spend at the market!
What can I do if I didn’t get my pre-order in?
We have some pretty great farmers at our market, and many are going above and beyond during this time. If you didn’t have a chance to order, there are still other ways for you to support our local farmers and access fresh, healthy food.
Some are offering pick-up at their farms, and even delivery, outside of the regular-scheduled markets. See the list below for farmers who are offering these services and follow our Facebook/visit our website for the most-up-to-date list and further information.
• Bramble & Birds: Contact John and Susan at jwweibel55@gmail.com or 502-592-1341 for pick-up/delivery of pastured chicken, turkey, and eggs.
• Dandelion Ridge Farm: Contact Abbie at abbie@dandelionrdigefarmky.com for pick-up/delivery of fresh and dried herbs, herb plants, preserves, edible violets, sun-dried tomatoes, etc.
• Hundred Happy Acres: Call or text Emily at 513-535-1617 for delivery/pick-up of pork, goat, and lamb.
• Kuhndog Ridge Farm: Contact Jack at Kuhndogridgefarm@kuhndog.net or 502-545-6566 (call or text) for delivery (to market pavilion) of honey. You can also order online at www.kunhdog.net.
• Mefford Family Farms/Bluegrass Meadows Beef: Contact Diana at meffhogan@yahoo.com or 502-545-0574 (call or text) for pick-up/delivery (to market pavilion) of Belgian blue beef.
• Salad Days Farm: Contact Maggie at maggie@saladdaysfarm.com or 859-396-2966 for pick-up of greens, microgreens and pea shoots. An online farm store will open soon for daily access
• Three Hill Farm: Contact Jessica, preferably through Facebook messenger (@3hillfarm) or call 502-535-0077, for eggs.
What we’re eating now
This week, I made kale chips (see demo video on Facebook), and they were delicious! I’m also planning to make some pesto with some local microgreens. I’ve never made pesto with microgreens, but I saw someone else doing it on the internet and thought I’d give it a try.
We’ve also been trying to support local restaurants during this trying time for them due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, we’ve tried a local pizza place and a Greek restaurant. Both were delicious!
What are you cooking (or ordering from restaurants) this week? Share with us on Facebook or Instagram.
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
