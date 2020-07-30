We are at the height of summer production right now and you may have noticed an abundance of some of the items you couldn’t find at the Franklin County Farmers Market just a couple months ago.
Tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, potatoes, peppers, squash and zucchini, onions — the market is brimming with color right now and you may wish that such items were available all year! The good news is that you can preserve some of your favorite local goodies to enjoy during the winter months.
My personal favorite method of preserving is freezing because it is so easy and I don’t have much experience canning. Most recently, I cooked and froze tomato sauce. Tomatoes can be preserved in so many different ways and for many different uses.
You can make various sauces that can be frozen or canned including tomato, spaghetti and pizza sauce. You can also can whole or chopped tomatoes, tomato paste and puree. You can oven dry tomatoes, and I’ve even heard you can freeze whole tomatoes, but I have never tried that myself.
Or maybe you are not interested in preserving the tomatoes yourself, and the good news is you, too, can enjoy local tomatoes in the off-season. Morgan Rae Farms sells a mild zesty salsa, making it so easy for you to enjoy local tomatoes during football season this fall!
I also like to freeze shredded zucchini for baked goods. Just make sure to squeeze the zucchini with paper towel after shredding but, before freezing, for best results. Zucchini can also be enjoyed in the off season with some of Dandelion Ridge’s canned sunny zucchini relish.
Corn is also a great summer treat that can be enjoyed year-round. To freeze, blanch the corn (on the cob), cut the kernels off, cool, and then freeze. Canning corn is also an option. Our vendor, Happy Jacks Pumpkin & Produce, also offers popcorn kernels and cornmeal coating, making it so easy for you to enjoy local corn (in a different way) all year round!
Cucumbers can be pickled as well as other veggies including peppers for year-round BBQ’s, but that will require canning, unless you make refrigerator pickles, which will not last as long, but are just as delicious! Salad Days Farm also sells a variety of canned pickles and even has pickled banana peppers.
Fruit is also a highlight of summer and most can be preserved very easily through freezing. Berries are a classic item to freeze and can be used in smoothies, yogurt parfaits, baked goods, and so much more!
It’s not just berries that you can put in the freezer either. I most recently froze some extra cantaloupe anticipating use in smoothies or possibly for a homemade sorbet. Our vendors, Morgan Rae Farms and Daily Bread, also offer various fruit jams including peach, strawberry, blueberry and blackberry, offering another way for you to eat local food year-round.
Other produce you can easily freeze includes green beans, watermelon, okra, eggplants and onions. Can green beans, okra, fruits and fruit juices, relishes, and more. There are so many ways you can preserve seasonal goods and there is a lot of information and recipes available online as well as tips and tricks to make it easier.
I encourage anyone who is interested to try their hand at preserving some of our local deliciousness for enjoyment during the off-season. Your tummy and family will thank you!
250 kids cooking kits given away last week
Last week was a great week at the market with our kids cooking kits giveaway. Thanks to Bluegrass Realty & Investments, we were able to give out over 250 salsa cooking kits to youth under 18. We would love to see any pictures of kids making salsa with the kits! Feel free to share with us over Facebook and Instagram.
We also want to thank the Franklin County Cooperative Extension and the Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension for supplying the many cooking utensils and other giveaways included in each kit. We will be doing a cooking kit giveaway again in August and September so look out for that in the coming weeks!
Summer schedule
The Franklin County Farmers Market is open to in-person sales on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m.-noon, and Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday markets are by online pre-order/curbside service only. There is currently no waitlist for online ordering and customers can register and order at fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com. The farmers market takes place in Frankfort under the Market Pavilion in River View Park (corner of Wilkinson and Broadway streets). For more information, visit FCmarket.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.