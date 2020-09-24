This year has certainly presented its challenges and we have been so lucky to have a dedicated group of volunteers help with various market days and projects. While at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we were not asking for volunteer help and were relying solely on our staff and vendors, we eventually felt comfortable enough to invite volunteers back (with precautions, of course).
Our volunteers have been so great about wearing their masks, washing their hands, and taking all the precautions to keep themselves and our customers as safe and healthy as possible.
Our volunteers have assisted us with our pre-order markets on Thursdays, packing, checking and delivering orders to customers’ trunks. There is something magical about Thursday markets, as 150-200 orders are packed and taken home by customers within about three hours.
It is an amazing feat to pull off and we couldn’t do it without our volunteers! Our volunteers have also assisted us during our South Frankfort Food Share events as well as with packing our kids cooking kits. We are so grateful to have their help and want to give them a huge shout out, so thank you volunteers!
We have a couple volunteers that have helped consistently throughout the season, so we want to give a special thank you to Marty, Marianna, Cindy, Evan and Patricia. Truly, you all make our market efforts possible and we love the positivity and energy you bring to our Thursdays.
We also want to give a special thank you to our board member, Tim, and friends board member, Heather, for volunteering their time every week. Heather always helps with our pick-up markets and Tim is a welcome table master, running cards and giving out tokens, assisting customers with our incentive programs, and overall being a friendly face at the entrance to our market!
South Frankfort Food Share is back Sept. 29
The South Frankfort Food Share is back! Our final food share for the year will be next Tuesday, Sept. 29. The South Frankfort Food Share brings you healthy, locally produced, fresh food on a sliding scale — as low as $6 for a mixed box of vegetables. We make this cooperative food-buying program work by pooling our money and effort as a community, purchasing vegetables directly from farmers, and working together to distribute vegetables to shareholders.
Every shareholder receives the same amount and quality of vegetables, regardless of what they pay. The South Frankfort Food Share is working together to make fresh veggies affordable for all.
Pick-up of the food share boxes will be next Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Kings Center, 202 E. Third St., from 5:30-7 p.m.
For more info, and to order a food share, visit FCmarket.org/foodshare. If you pay with your SNAP card, you will pay $6, but the payment must be done in-person. You can do so by visiting our welcome table during our market this Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Contact Emma at vista@FranklinCountyFarmersMarket.org with any questions or if you cannot come to the market this Saturday and need to arrange a different time to meet.
The season isn’t over yet
The Franklin County Farmers Market still has lots of great produce and other products available, and our Thursday and Saturday markets will extend all the way into November! Come on down to the market this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-noon, for our last Tuesday market of the season. Our Thursday market will continue to be by pre-order online/pick-up only with our last Thursday market being Nov. 19.
To register and order as an online customer, visit fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com. We are taking new customers. Our last Saturday market (in-person and pre-order options) will be Nov. 21 and Saturdays will continue to be open from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The market will also have special holiday markets in December and will be open on select Saturdays throughout the winter.
It may be getting cooler outside, but there is still lots of great produce at the market in the fall. Many squash varieties, sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, broccoli, pumpkins, cushaw, onions, garlic ... the list goes on.
Plus, all of the great meats, cheeses, baked goods, breads, coffee, hot sauces, honey, jams and jellies, soaps, CBD oil and more will continue to be available until the end of the season. Needless to say, there is still — and will be over the next few months — lots of local goodness at the Franklin County Farmers Market.
As a reminder, if you have any WIC coupons to use at the market, they must be used by the end of September. Senior coupons must be used by the end of October.
The Franklin County Farmers Market is located in River View Park at the corner of Wilkinson and Broadway in downtown Frankfort. For more information, visit our website at FCmarket.org or email us at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
