You’ve heard it time and time again — buy local! If you buy local food from the Franklin County Farmers Market, you likely have some reasons for why you do it. If you don’t buy local food from the Farmers Market, hopefully I can convince you to do so even if it’s just some of your food!
One of my family’s top reasons for buying local food is that it is so fresh. While the produce you buy from the grocery store may have been picked a week or so ago (or even longer), the produce you buy from the farmers market was likely picked the day before. It was also picked at peak ripeness whereas some of the produce you buy from the grocery was probably picked before it was ripe (like tomatoes).
Both of these factors — being picked recently and at peak ripeness — mean more flavor and nutrients. This is why my partner Joe, who doesn’t even like salads, loves the fresh greens I get at the market. In fact, I had a hard time convincing Joe to eat a salad with dinner until we started eating local greens, but now he tells how good they are every time we have them.
Another reason we love buying local food is that we are able to support people in our own community. The money we are spending on local food has a greater impact on our local economy than the food we purchase at the grocery store. There are many different statistics comparing the local economic impact of buying local food versus food from a retail store, but all of them have the same conclusion — buying local means a greater percentage of the money you spend stays in your local economy.
If you’ve shopped at our market, you know that the people make it what it is. There is something so special about knowing the person who grows, raises or makes your food. When you buy local food, you are buying from a friend — a local community member — someone you trust. When you buy local food, you know where your food is coming from.
Local food also travels shorter distances to get to you, the consumer, so likely has a lower environmental impact. Most of the farmers at our market travel an hour or less to sell to you, significantly less than the distance travelled from California, Florida or out of the country.
Finally, I love to buy local because there are so many great items for sale at the Franklin County Farmers Market. Homemade breads and scrumptious desserts, local honey, fresh produce, meat from animals that were raised in Kentucky, plants and cut flowers, artisanal cheeses, homemade soaps and CBD products, herbs, hot sauces and canned products — the Farmers Market has it all. So, for whatever reason(s) you like, buy local!
What we’re eating now
This week, we made roasted root veggies and they turned out great. Even the meat-lover, Joe, liked them. I used beets, carrots and turnips, all from Salad Days Farm. First, I peeled the veggies, then cut them into thin fry-like pieces. I placed all the pieces into a bowl, tossed with olive oil, salt and pepper and minced garlic.
Then, I baked them on a sheet pan at 425 degrees. I cooked them for 15 minutes, then pulled them out and flipped them with a spatula, and cooked for another 15-20 minutes.
Last week we made gyros again, this time with 100% ground lamb, but still with my homemade pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Our neighbor friends loved them and we decided that’s one of our new favorite meals.
Market schedule
The Farmers Market will continue to be open to in-person sales on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. until Nov. 21. Thursdays will also continue through Nov. 19, and will continue to be online pre-order only.
We are also excited to host our Holiday Markets on Dec. 10 and 12. Thursday, Dec. 10 will be for pre-order online/curbside service, and Saturday, Dec. 12, will be our in-person holiday market. Our Saturday market will also be our Kids Day for December and we will be giving out $2 tokens to each child to spend on any food item!
You can find the Franklin County Farmers Market in River View Park at the corner of Wilkinson and Broadway streets in downtown Frankfort. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and visit our website at FCmarket.org.
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
