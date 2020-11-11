It may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about picking up fresh food from the Franklin County Farmers Market, but fresh herbs can add so much flavor and fun to your dishes, and certainly should not be forgotten. Many of our vendors grow herbs here at FCFM, but Dandelion Ridge definitely grows the widest variety!
Owners Abbie and Kevin both have a passion for cooking and educating others on cooking delicious food. They enjoy the flavor that herbs add to dishes and want others to enjoy that too.
Herbs they grow include rosemary, thyme, oregano, lavender, lemon balm, mint, basil, parsley, baby ginger and turmeric, lemon verbena and lemon grass. Impressive, right?
Easy ways to incorporate herbs into your cooking includes adding them to homemade salad dressings, sauces and pestos, and cooking them with veggies (roasting, sautéing or steaming). Dandelion Ridge has a fantastic website with lots of recipe ideas and you can check them out at https://www.dandelionridgefarmky.com/. See below for a special cookie recipe from their collection.
Growing herbs is different from conventional vegetable growing because some (not all) herbs are perennial, meaning they will come back each year. This includes rosemary, thyme, oregano, mint and lavender.
Because herb plants have different needs, Abbie and Kevin grow many herbs in raised beds. This way, they can tailor the soil to the herb’s needs, which is particularly important for Mediterranean herbs like rosemary and thyme that grow best in dry, rocky soil with good drainage (which is not what we have here in KY!).
If you’ve been to the market recently, you’ve likely noticed their baby ginger, which is also grown in their raised beds. Due to our cooler climate in Kentucky, it is not very easy to grow ginger and turmeric to full maturity given their lengthy growing season.
However, if you’ve tried their baby ginger, you might think this is actually a good thing. You don’t have to peel baby ginger making it so much easier to use than trying to peel around all the nooks and crannies of conventional ginger.
If you’re like me, fresh herbs may be slightly intimidating, but they don’t need to be. Stop by Dandelion Ridge’s booth and Abbie and/or Kevin will be happy to provide you suggestions for how to use them, or you can check out their website for ideas. We could all use a little extra flavor in our lives sometimes, right?
Lemon Balm Cookies
The holidays are right around the corner and that means cookies. Check out this recipe from Kevin and Abbie from Dandelion Ridge for Lemon Balm Cookies.
Makes about 2 dozen.
Ingredients:
2 cups whole wheat pastry flour
1 cups unrefined sugar
¼ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon sea salt
½ cup olive oil or vegetable oil
6 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup finely chopped fresh lemon balm leaves
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Mix dry ingredients in a large bowl. Mix in lemon balm leaves.
3. Mix wet ingredients in a separate bowl.
4. Combine wet and dry ingredients. Do not over mix.
5. Form dough into golfball-sized balls. Place on sil-pat or parchment-lined baking tray and flatten gently.
6. Bake for 20 minutes and allow to cool completely.
Kids Day this weekend; market schedule
Kids Day is back! Join us this Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for our monthly Kids Day event. Each child will receive $2 in tokens to spend on fresh veggies, and take-home crafts and activities will be available.
Don’t forget, our last Saturday market of the regular season will be next Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., so make sure to stop by to pick up all of those Thanksgiving needs and to stock up on local goodies to last until our holiday market in December. Our Thursday pre-order/curbside pick-up will also end next week with the last one being Nov. 19.
In December, we will have special holiday markets on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12. The Dec. 10 market will be our pre-order online/curbside pick-up only market, and Saturday, Dec. 12, will be open to in-person sales.
Even better, starting Jan. 9, the market will be open every other Saturday throughout the winter. The market will continue to be at our current location in River View Park, so make sure to bundle up! More info to come.
The best way to keep up-to-date with the market is through our social media, so make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram. You can also find information on our website at FCmarket.org.
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
