Kids cooking kits
We will be giving away more free kids cooking kits next week at the Franklin County Farmers Market. The free kids cooking kits will be available for the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday markets. We will have 200 kits available and are encouraging customers to reserve their kits online so we know how many kits to have for each day.
While we may have some extra kits available the day-of, we strongly encourage everyone to reserve their kit(s) online. To reserve your kit(s) for the Tuesday or Saturday markets, visit FCmarket.org starting this coming Sunday, July 19. If you are a Thursday pre-order customer and want to pick up your kit(s) with your order on Thursday, you will be able to add it to your order using the online store at fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com starting next Monday, July 20, at noon.
This month’s kit will be a salsa kit. Complete with fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers, and lots of other goodies. This fun activity comes with a delicious reward at the end — fresh salsa! Enjoy with chips, on top of tacos or even just on a spoon.
Each family is invited to order one kit per child, 17 years and younger. Special thanks again to Bluegrass Realty and Investments for their sponsorship of this program again this month, and to the Franklin County Cooperative Extension and the Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension for donations of supplies.
Did you receive a P-EBT card?
Did you know the Franklin County Farmers Market accepts and doubles your dollars when you pay with your P-EBT card? When you bring your P-EBT card to the market, stop by the welcome table at the front to have your card swiped and double your dollars.
Through the Kentucky Double Dollars program, the market will give you up to $20 free when you swipe your P-EBT card. The first $12 of Double Dollars can be spent on fruits and veggies, and the last $8 can be spent on meat, eggs and dairy.
Maximize your Double Dollars by swiping your P-EBT card for $20 and receive a total of $40 to spend at the market. We also continue to double SNAP and WIC and Senior FMNP vouchers, so come by the welcome table, sponsored by WesBanco, during our in-person markets on Tuesday and Saturday and double your dollars. Special thanks to the Friends of the Market, the Kentucky Double Dollars Program, Community Farm Alliance and WesBanco for making our Double Dollars program possible.
P-EBT (and SNAP/EBT) cards can also be used and doubled when ordering through our online store for pick-up on Thursday. Contact Michelle Bragg at manager@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org if you wish to use your card with online ordering.
Thank you to Kentucky State University
If you’ve been down to the market recently, you may have noticed a new, very large trailer in our parking lot. This trailer was funded by a Kentucky State University Small Farm Grant and is serving as extra space for all of the new items we have had to purchase due to COVID-19. Due to the coronavirus, the market, like many other businesses, has had to drastically alter our set-up.
We are grateful for the many donations from supporters which funded our new crates for packing orders, PPE including gloves and masks, as well as hand sanitizer, soap, hand washing stations, rubber circles to form lines, and so much more. With all of these newly necessary supplies, our small trailer was no longer up for the task of storing so many materials.
We are very grateful for our new, larger trailer. Special thanks to the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund, the KSU Land Grant Program, and KSU Extension for making this possible. Also, thank you to Earth Tools for loaning us a trailer until we were able to purchase the new one!
Summer schedule
The Franklin County Farmers Market is open to in-person sales on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m.-noon, and Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday markets are by online pre-order/curbside service only. Customers can register and order at fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com.
The farmers market takes place in Frankfort under the Market Pavilion in River View Park (corner of Wilkinson and Broadway streets). For more information, visit FCmarket.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
McKenzie Fox is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
