Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a bit early with a 2 p.m. Saturday performance by the McTeggart Irish Dancers at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.

Founded in Cork, Ireland, in 1939, and Kentucky in 1995, McTeggart is central Kentucky’s premier certified school of Irish dance.

All ages are welcome. Register for the event at http://bit.ly/psplMcTeggartIrish.

For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at 352-2665 ext. 108 or diane@pspl.org.

The library is located at 319 Wapping St.

