The North Coast Miata Club stopped by Frankfort on Wednesday to sample the bourbon at Buffalo Trace Distillery.
Located in northeastern Ohio, the fans of the Mazda sports car take turn planning events, whether it’s a dinner or a day trip.
“We’re a group of Miata aficionados that really enjoy the cars,” said club member Pamela Jordan Handley. “We all own at least one and just have a good time getting together and exploring new areas.”
Handley said every group member has a different story about how they came to love the Miata. When she could no longer shift the clutch in her car, Handley’s husband suggested getting an automatic transmission Miata so they could travel.
She’s been a member for 27 years and enjoys driving their Miata to new destinations like Frankfort.
Club Vice President Dennis Beckman said he and his wife discovered Frankfort while traveling to another destination on one of their Miata runs a few years ago.
“We found Frankfort is a wonderful in-between spot, and then we found out about Buffalo Trace,” Beckman said.
Beckman loves the distillery’s different varieties of bourbon, as well as the employees’ friendliness and knowledge.
“We’re glad to come down here and bring some of the club,” he said while holding a bourbon ball at the end of the group’s distillery tour.
The club will travel to Bardstown on Thursday, where they will visit more distilleries before returning home to Ohio.