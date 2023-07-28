Troop 1281 held an Eagle Ceremony for Molly Rupinen on July 22 at the Church of the Ascension. Molly became the troop's second Eagle Scout. 

She earned 43 merit badges and earned her bronze, gold and silver palms. She has served as senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, den chief, quartermaster and librarian. In addition, she has served as secretary and treasurer to Venture Crew 281, a scouting program for older young adults.

Molly Rupinen

