I hope you had a happy and healthy holiday season and you’re making plans now for your 2020 garden. And when I say “garden” it can be any size from a tub on the porch or patio to a commercial garden from which you give away or sell the excess.
And along the way, planting by the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac can help make your good garden better, utilizing the forces of nature when coupled with good gardening practices.
Every year I’ve been sharing this information, someone asks if this is Voodoo or anti-Bible or something similar. I simply point them to the Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, “To everything there is a season…” Among the “everythings” is “… a time to plant and a time to pluck up what is planted,” found in the second half of the second verse
From that we might even say PBTS is almost scriptural!
Since there isn’t much planting going on unless it’s in a greenhouse in anticipation of the upcoming season, for the next couple of columns I want to review the basic elements of this system – the moon’s phases and the signs of the zodiac.
Phases of the moon
The two major aspects of the system are: 1) planting by the phases of the moon and 2) planting by the signs of the zodiac. I have touted for decades that when coupled with good gardening techniques, following the phases and signs can make your good garden even better.
Of the two and if you can only do one, following the phases of the moon is foremost. It’s simple: If you are planting vegetables that produce beneath the ground, then plant when the moon is in the dark phase. Conversely, if the veggies produce above the ground plant when the moon is in the light phase.
Deciding which is which is easy, too: If what you eat from the plant develops beneath the ground — like potatoes, onions, radishes, etc. — then plant when the moon is in the dark phase. If, however, the veggies develop above the ground, plant when the moon is in the light phase -— tomatoes, beans, corn, squash. You get the idea.
Light moon: Folks are often confused about what phase the moon is in and it’s difficult to tell by just looking at the night sky- — impossible if it’s cloudy.
“Light moon” is the time from the new moon — or no moon visible in the night sky — until the full moon. The light moon is then in force until the full moon returns. The full moon arrives on Friday at 2:21 p.m. and continues until the new moon returns at 4:42 p.m. Jan. 24.
During the rule of the light moon, the moon is waxing or growing larger, moving toward the full moon.
Dark moon: The dark moon is from the time of the full moon until the next new moon, when the moon is waning or growing smaller. As you read above, the dark moon will come to rule on Friday and continue in force until the next new moon at 4:42 p.m. Jan. 24.
What can be confusing about the moon’s phases — light and dark — is that there are 14 days each month in each phase, so the changes break across the months. The moon calendar is a 28-day calendar, not 30 or 31 days like the calendars hanging on our walls or sitting on our desks (except for this February which normally has 28 days — but features 29 days in this Leap Year).
The phases rotate across the year, and years: 14 days of light moon followed by 14 days of dark with the sequence being repeated uninterrupted.
I tell you each week what phase the moon is in and when it is expected to change. The same thing with the signs of the zodiac, which we will discuss next week. That’s a bit more complicated but not impossible to grasp.
Or, if you prefer, you can just follow the “This Week and Beyond” part of the column. And when planting season arrives, follow good gardening practices and plant when I say is the best time to plant. With any luck, your good garden should be even better.
POURING GRAVEL
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you have through Thursday to get it done while the moon is in the light phase. Then the next stretch begins Jan. 25 through Feb. 8. During those times the moon is in the light phase, which is ideal for pouring gravel, setting stones on a path or setting fence posts.