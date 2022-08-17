Several Morning Pointe of Frankfort residents are eagerly reading their latest literary foray, “Miss Julia Stands Her Ground” by Fannie Flagg, as part of the senior living community’s book club.

082022.Morning Pointe book club_submitted.jpg

The Reading Pointe book club at Morning Pointe of Frankfort meets once a month to discuss the book they've read that month. Members on the back row, from left, are Peggy Davenport; Vanessa Damron, life enrichment director; Sallie Yagel and Sarah Williams. On the front row are Betty Smith, Charlene Fielder, Theressa LaFontaine, Joyce Honaker and Charles Landrum. (Photo submitted)

The Reading Pointe book club, as the group is known, meets on the last Tuesday of each month to discuss highlights from their book of the month.

