The Reading Pointe book club at Morning Pointe of Frankfort meets once a month to discuss the book they've read that month. Members on the back row, from left, are Peggy Davenport; Vanessa Damron, life enrichment director; Sallie Yagel and Sarah Williams. On the front row are Betty Smith, Charlene Fielder, Theressa LaFontaine, Joyce Honaker and Charles Landrum. (Photo submitted)
Several Morning Pointe of Frankfort residents are eagerly reading their latest literary foray, “Miss Julia Stands Her Ground” by Fannie Flagg, as part of the senior living community’s book club.
The Reading Pointe book club, as the group is known, meets on the last Tuesday of each month to discuss highlights from their book of the month.
Vanessa Damron, life enrichment director at Morning Pointe of Frankfort, shared that the reading club started about three years ago and is going strong with 10 members. The group has read 20 books so far.
“We read one book per month, and everyone reads at their own pace,” said Damron.
At the beginning of the year, Damron selected about 20 potential titles from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, which furnishes book club kits for more than 100 works of literature.
Damron picks those she thinks the members might enjoy and turns in the list to Paula Faught, adult outreach specialist at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. Faught orders the books as they are available for the group.
Damron said the most popular book so far was the suspense novel “Still Life” by Joy Fielding.
“That was one that everybody was blown away by,” Damron said.
Damron also leads the discussion each month and invites new residents at Morning Pointe to join them.
“It makes them feel like they’re a part of something,” Damron said.
“I love the book club because I’ve had a lifelong affair with books,” said resident Betty Smith. “As a school librarian, I was always surrounded by books. I love being introduced to new books, and I enjoy the discussions that follow.”
The book club is looking to line up refreshments for its next meeting. Anyone who would like to sponsor tea, coffee, doughnuts or other snacks for the group, contact Damron at 502-226-5888.
Morning Pointe of Frankfort is located at 68 C. Michael Davenport Blvd.
