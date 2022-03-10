Residents of Morning Pointe Senior Living enjoy giving back to the communities they live in, and National Soup it Forward Day on March 3 was the perfect time to show it.

Residents decided to deliver love and kindness by the bowlful after Derek, Morning Pointe's food service director, whipped up a few batches of vegetable soup. They decided the best folks to give back to are the ones that keep their community safe, so they stopped by the Franklin County Fire Department Station 10 and delivered the soup to them. The residents enjoyed meeting with the firemen and letting them know how appreciated they are.

Morning Pointe Senior Living encourages community friends and neighbors to stop by and see the activities and partnerships their residents take part in every day.

