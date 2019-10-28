Frankfort City Historian Russ Hatter demonstrates the dark side of our town with the Murder & Mayhem Tours at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Over a 100-year span, downtown Frankfort has seen racial violence, mob rule hangings, shootouts and stabbings. An 1879 edition of the New York Times indicated that Kentucky was a wonderful place to live, “if one enjoys anarchy and mobocracy, relieved by personal affrays and personal assassinations.”
Due to the graphic and gruesome content, the tour, which begins at the Capital City Museum, 325 Ann St., is for people 18 and older.
Tickets are $10 and advance reservations are required Participants are asked to arrive at 7:15 p.m. For reservations call 502-696-0607 or email russh1214@gmail.com.