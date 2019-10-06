Frankfort City Historian Russ Hatter will demonstrate the dark side of Frankfort with Murder & Mayhem Tours at 7 p.m. each Thursday in October. Over a 100-year time-span downtown Frankfort has seen racial violence, mob rule hangings, shoot-outs and stabbings.
An 1879 edition of the New York Times indicated that Kentucky was a wonderful place to live, “if one enjoys anarchy and mobocracy, relieved by personal affrays and personal assassinations.”
Due to the graphic and gruesome content the tours, which begin at the Capital City Museum, 325 Ann St., are for adults only, 18 and older. Participants are asked to arrive at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and advance reservations are required. For reservations, call 502-696-0607 or email russh1214@gmail.com.