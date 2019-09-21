Bobby Walter, the Frankfort Arts Foundation, and the Kentucky State University Division of Humanities & Performing Arts will present The World Music Showcase 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 4:30 p.m. at KSU Bradford Hall Little Theatre.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and children over age 6. Advance tickets are available at Nature’s Way Health Food Store and Wild Birds Unlimited. They will also be available at the door prior to the concert. KSU students, with campus ID, attend free. For information, call Bobby Walter at 313-401-5013.
This event is held in partnership with Kentucky State University. The corporate sponsors are Willie E. Peale Jr., Attorney At Law, and the Beta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. of Frankfort.
There will be a reception for the artists and the community following the program.
The World Music Showcase 2019 will feature local orchestral musicians, ensembles, professional vocalists and faculty, music students and community performers from KSU, University of Louisville and University of Kentucky.
The program is dedicated to the memory of the late Dr. Leon Richard, KSU professor of High Brass, faculty adviser to the KSU Gospel Ensemble, past president of the Frankfort Arts Foundation and a Lexington Philharmonic musician.
“The purpose of the World Music Showcase is to educate the general public regarding world music history, entertain, and broaden the horizons of the audience of a diverse global society,” said Walter, founder and director.
Walter is the Reference/Distance Education Librarian at the KSU Paul G. Blazer Library and a violinist.
Some countries represented in the showcase will be Russia, America, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Argentina, Germany, Hungary, Great Britain and France. The musical genres will include Bebop, African-American Spiritual, classical, modern and romantic classic, Latino modern, folk and contemporary.
The Master of Ceremonies will be Michael N. Weaver Jr. He is a KSU senior and is Mr. KSU 2019-20. Weaver has previously served as the Student Regent of the KSU Board of Regents/Directors.
The musicians, selections, and composers are as follows:
• Dr. Dennis Bender, bass, and Dr. Keith McCutchen, piano, will be performing “The Artist Barbarian, Op. 46, No. 1” and “Shakespeare Sonnet 66, Op. 62, No. 5” by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)
• The Bebop Jazz Quartet with Dr. Jamey Aebersold, alto saxophone; Dr. Ansyn Banks, trumpet; Kendall Carter, organ; and Robert Griffin, drums will be performing “This I Dig of You” by Hank Mobley (1930 – 1986) and “Au Privave” by Charlie Parker (1920 – 1955)
• Lubitza Braikova, viola, and Donald Lee III, piano will be performing “Viola Concerto in D Minor, I. Allegro non troppo, II. Larghetto” by Marin Petrov Goleminov (1908-2000)
• Dr. Lori Hicks, soprano, and Dr. Lloyd Mallory, piano will be performing “Habanera Georges” by Bizet (1838-1875) and “I am Harriet Tubman” by Nkeiru Okoye (b. 1972)
• Amy Britton, violin, will be performing “Partita No. 2 in D Minor V. Ciaconna” and “Partita No. 3 in E Major III. Gavotte en rondeau” by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
• Whit Whitaker, tenor, and Dr. Diana Hallman, piano, will be performing “Were You There?” by Charles Lloyd (b.1948), “Dere’s A Man Goin’ Round Takin’ Names,” and “Joshua Fit The Battle of Jericho” by Mark Hayes (b.1953)
• Dr. Swagata “Ban” Banerjee, guitar, will be performing “Guiding Star” by Swagata “Ban” Banerjee and “Dream High”
• Lenka Pellant, violin, and Keith McAliley, piano will be performing “Violin Sonata No. 2, H 208 I. Allegro moderato II. Larghetto III. Poco allegretto” by Bohuslav Martinu (1890-1959)
• Devin Davis, tenor, and Dr. Lloyd Mallory, piano will be performing “He’ll Bring it to Pass” and “Soon Ah Will Be Done” by Joseph Joubert (1754-1834) arranged by Timothy Amukele (b.1976)
• Marvellous Igwe, violin and Xin Zang, piano will be performing “Feeling the Pulse” by Juwon Ogungbe (1934-2012) and “Iya Ni Wura Iyebiye” by Godwin Simeon Sadoh (b. 1965)
• Donald Lee III, piano will be performing “Ballade No. 2 in D Minor” by Franz Liszt (1811 – 1886) and “Sonata No. 1, Op. 22 I. Allegro Marcato” by Alberto Genestera (1916 – 1983)
The Frankfort Arts Foundation is a nonprofit community arts organization. The mission of the Frankfort Arts Foundation is to promote cultural enrichment through artistic and educational endeavors.