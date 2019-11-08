Even with digressions as a high school sports hero and college medical school studies, Joe Diffie started with a family band at age 4 and has stayed with country music through a 30 year career — one that always poignantly reflected the lives of his listeners.
Diffie’s first album A Thousand Winding Roads in the early 1990s brought him his first Billboard No. 1 Hot Country single “Home,” also No.1 on Radio & Records and the Gavin Report.
“Home” reminds us that life’s pursuits take us away from but never lets us lose memory of the warmth and comfort of childhood, and growing up with family. “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)” was also from the album and reached No. 1.
Diffie’s second album Regular Joe was certified gold and brought us the beautiful expression of dreams and life unfulfilled in “Ships That Don’t Come In,” which also reached No. 1. His third album Honky Tonk Attitude was certified platinum and included “John Deere Green” with its pure expression of love between high school sweethearts who stayed together, farmed and familied. Following Honky Tonk Attitude, Diffie was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.
Diffie’s next album Third Rock From the Sun also reached platinum status and included another No. 1 single “Pickup Man,” which charts the love of a little boy for his pickup truck leading to the same love by little and bigger girls.
Diffie’s hits continued with “Runnin’ Wide Open” with its NASCAR theme and “Bigger Than the Beatles,” which also reached No. 1. Diffie won a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for “Same Old Train,” which he performed with Marty Stuart. Diffie has also been inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Band members for the Frankfort show include Gerald Hoffman, bass; Michael Grando, drums; William Bagby, guitar; Kevin Adams, keys; and Dan Galysh, steel guitar.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.