Nathaniel Keffer.jpg

Nathaniel Keffer recently passed his Eagle Scout board. (Photo submitted)

Nathaniel Keffer passed his Eagle Scout board on June 27. A ceremony was held at the Church of the Ascension.

Nathaniel is a member of Boy Scout Troop 281 and is the troops 147th Eagle Scout. He earned 42 merit badges.

He was a honor camper in 2016 and ordeal member in the Order of the Arrow. Nathaniel attended the National Youth Leadership Training at Camp McKee in 2018. He is a senior at the Frankfort Christian Academy.

Nathaniel was named the 2019 outstanding Scout in Troop 281. He has held positions of chaplain aide, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader.

For his Eagle Project, Nathaniel was in charge of restoring Camp Hope at the Cathedral Domain, which allowed him to utilize his leadership skills in order to earn the rank of Eagle.

Nathaniel is the son of Christopher Keffer and Tiffany Keffer. George Cook is the Scoutmaster of Troop 281.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription