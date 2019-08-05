National Night Out

National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, will take place at Second Street School from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be food vendors and the Frankfort Police Department will offer a free scoop of ice cream to the first 100 children. Frankfort businesses will provide prizes and giveaways. The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety will offer kids a chance to participate in safety-themed activities. Other activities include an inflatable obstacle course and a dunking booth.

The school is located at 506 W. Second St.

