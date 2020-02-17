National Paddling Film Festival

Beginning at noon each day, the National Paddling Film Festival will take place through Sunday at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

For 38 years the National Paddling Film Festival has been hosting an annual competition to determine the best in paddle sport videos and images to support American Whitewater and river conservation. Since 1981, organizers have raised $175,000 in donations.

The event combines guest hosts, a chili cook-off, a silent auction and multiple raffles. The festival also includes a race down the Kentucky River known as Jess Cup, in honor of Jess Albright.

The distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace.

