The "Diary of Anne Frank" is Anne Frank’s self-told story of living in hiding in a secret warehouse space in Amsterdam for two years between her 13th and shortly after her 15th birthday.
National Players’ Director Raymond O. Caldwell says its continued relevance today hinges on her youth and the universal idealism, hope and love that are intricately tied to youth culture.
Caldwell’s "Diary" pursues this theme of youth recognizing and confronting injustice as the actors — later as the Franks, van Daans and the rest — sit in a classroom as young people discussing the diary and then smoothly move into the warehouse hiding space as the diary’s very characters.
The diary’s universality is reflected in the multicultural nature of the cast. The company consists of 10 early career theatre artists who each project the youthful ideals of Anne Frank’s diary. The "Diary’s" group of Europeans, is transformed by the cast into a mishmash of race and other cultural identities.
Faith Ore plays Anne Frank’s father, Otto Frank, and recently discussed the show’s opening “we are all students — just like our school show audiences … we, like our audiences, are sucked into the story, which we then become its actors. We then convey all the emotions and conflicts of people living in such close proximity.”
The diary of course was discovered strewn upon the attic floor during the Gestapo search and returned to Otto Frank after the end of the war. He was the only one of those in hiding in the attic to survive. The rest died in Nazi camps.
Ore moved to the U.S. from Nigeria at age 5 to the Washington, D.C., area. He initially played football. He quit due to an injury and then shifted to theatre later earning an associate’s degree in acting from the National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts in the District of Columbia. This is his first job in professional theatre.
The rest of the cast is as follows: Mrs. van Daan, Lisa Danielle Buch, Margot Frank, Saira Grewal, Mr. Dussel/Mr. Kraler, Matt Merline, Otto Frank, Faith Ore, Anne Frank, Miranda Pepin, Peter van Daan, Cedrick L. Riggs Jr., Edith Frank, Anna Shafer, Miep Gies, Emma Stern, Mr. van Daan, John J. Yazzo and Production Stage Manager, Liz Monasky.
The Grand gives special thanks to Sheila Bucy Potter and Larry W. Moore, sponsors of the National Players performance of "The Diary of Anne Frank."
At presstime, good seats are available for the 7:30 p.m. Friday show. Ticket prices range from $20-$30. Purchase tickets online, visit the ticket office at 312 W. Main St. or call 502-352-7469 to inquire about tickets.
National Players will also perform for area schools on March 6. This noonday performance is suggested for grades 7-12. Contact Ann Taylor Renshaw (atcamp@dcr.net or 502-330-1074) if your school or home school group is interested in attending.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
