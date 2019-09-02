Roger Snell’s love of art reignited with a second chance at life — rebounding from a serious illness in 2017 that left him bedridden and in a wheelchair for many weeks.
His second chance sparked an intense focus on the beauty of life through oil paintings that will be shown to the public for the first time in a solo exhibition.
Charles Booe, owner of Rebecca Ruth Candy and an artist himself, has invited the public to Snell's first solo exhibition at the historic candy shop and museum at 116 E. Second St., during the month of September.
The public also is invited to a reception with the artist and Booe on Saturday from 4-5 p.m. Complimentary appetizers and chocolates will be offered to guests. More than a dozen of Roger’s original oil paintings will be on display for the month of September in Miss Risa Restaurant, which adjoins the candy store.
The exhibition underscores a year of firsts for Roger, 60.
“I joined the Plein Air Painters of the Bluegrass this year and painted on location with incredibly talented professional artists,” Roger said. “They raised the bar for me and were so helpful with their advice and tips.”
One of his original oil paintings was chosen for a joint exhibition of the group in August at the downtown Lexington library gallery.
Roger also began his first professional lessons this summer offered by talented Kentucky landscape oil painter Bill Fletcher.
Roger lives in Frankfort’s Bentwoods neighborhood with wife Linda and daughter Hannah. His oldest daughter, Rachel, has three children with husband Joshua Brown.