Moon: Dark moon rules until the new moon at 6:37 a.m. Aug. 30, below ground producers during this period.
Signs: Today, very fertile for below-ground producers; Sunday-Tuesday, no planting/killing sign rules; Wednesday-Thursday, very fertile; Friday-Saturday, bean/pea sign but too late for beans; Aug. 25-26, very fertile; Aug. 27-28, killing.
I’m going to keep my column shorter than usual this week to give you ample time to read and digest Wes Henry’s excellent piece on low tunnel gardening. If you are interested in extending this gardening season, low tunnels are the way to go.
Last day for changes
What’s left of today is your final perfect opportunity to make changes with the moon in the dark phase — which just happened Thursday morning — and the sign moving out of the body with Pisces (the feet) in force.
I’ve been saying for several months now, the number of perfect days for making changes is dwindling. For the next three months there are no days that perfectly fit the formula. In December, the pattern begins to change back with three perfect days, Dec. 23-25, probably not the best time for starting a diet but good for making early resolutions for 2020.
As the new year begins, there will be more and more days that perfectly fit the formula. We’ll keep you posted.
Number of fogs slows
Likely because of the sudden turn to dry weather, the number of fogs in the morning dropped off dramatically this week after a whopping start to the month. As of the first of the week, Cindy Howard reported only seven fogs.
Let’s hope the trend continues since the number of fogs, according to the legend, portends the number of snows in the winter. Seven snows will be quite enough, I think.
Veggies for the fall garden
Leaf lettuce, collards and radishes are the only veggies we can still plant in the unprotected fall garden, according to "Home Gardening in Kentucky." The list of what we can’t plant is a whole lot longer — and includes most everything else.
Last safe date passed
According to the book, the last safe date to plant these veggies and expect them to have a statistical chance to make it to harvest has gone by. That doesn’t mean you can’t try them, just means it may not be the best idea.
Some are, in fact, good candidates for low tunnels.
Bush beans, celery, cucumbers, muskmelons, onion plants (no sets in the fall garden), pepper plants, Irish potatoes, southern peas, watermelons, winter squash, lima beans, eggplant plants, onion seed, parsnips, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, tomato plants, sweet corn, rutabaga, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower plants, lettuce heads, okra, beets, turnips, broccoli plants, kale, kohlrabi, Bibb lettuce plants, parsley, snow peas and summer squash.