The fine arts committee at First United Methodist Church on Washington Street has announced a new exhibit by Sallie Clay Lanham. The exhibit features watercolors of Elkhorn Creek, Benson Creek and local buildings.

Lanham, an award-winning artist and teacher, is a resident of Frankfort. Since graduating from the Art Academy of Cincinnati, she has been an elementary art educator, Kentucky State University art instructor and a Kentucky Arts Council Roster Artist. Sallie has also taught at the Cincinnati Art Museum children’s classes, Capital Day School, Good Shepherd School, The Kings Center, and she has conducted private children and adult classes.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription