Fall in Kentucky is a great time for festivals and there is a brand new one coming to downtown Lawrenceburg in September.
The Stave Fest will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, along South Main Street and Western Avenue, as well as on the Green. Plans for the inaugural year include artisan craft vendors, an expanded variety of food trucks, live music throughout the day and evening featuring several musicians and band, as well as inflatables and other activities for kids.
The City of Lawrenceburg is currently accepting applications for vendors in the juried categories of clay/ceramics, jewelry, printmaking, wood, 2D images, photography, crafts, sculpture, paper, fiber/leather, metal and glass. An acceptance email will be sent out on Aug. 17. You can receive an application by emailing ccooper@lawrenceburgky.org.
Sponsors for the festival include the City of Lawrenceburg, Four Roses distillery, the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission, the Anderson News, West Sixth Brewing, BJ’s Paving Striping & Sealing, the Anderson County Health Department and Century Bank.
More information, including the lineup of musical acts, will be announced soon.
For additional details, contact Kendall Clinton at the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism office at 502-598-3127 or kclinton@lawrenceburgky.org.