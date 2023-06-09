New Harvest Assembly of God will be distributing free bags of non-perishable groceries, as long as supplies last, from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18. 

There will also be a hot meal, fellowship and prayer. For more information, call 502-607-0306.

