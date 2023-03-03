New Harvest Assembly of God will be distributing free bags of non-perishable groceries as long as supplies last from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the church located at 3864 U.S. 127 South.

There will also be a hot meal, fellowship and prayer. Sunday worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

