New Harvest Assembly of God will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Sunday, June 11.

Pastor Joseph Girdler, the Kentucky District superintendent of the Assemblies of God, will speak at 10:30 a.m. and Father Charles Howell, of St. Elizabeth Anne Seton in Lexington, will speak at 6 p.m. 

