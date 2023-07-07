New Harvest Assembly of God will distribute free bags of non-perishable groceries as long as supplies last from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. There will also be a hot meal, fellowship and prayer.

For more information, call 502-607-0306. The church is located at 3864 U.S. 127 South in Frankfort. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription